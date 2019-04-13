My New Role at Mozilla

Several months ago I took on a new role at Mozilla, product manager for Firefox browser accessibility. I couldn’t be more excited about this. It’s an area I’ve been interested in for nearly my entire career at Mozilla.

Our mission is to ensure the Internet is a global public resource, open and accessible to all. An Internet that truly puts people first, where individuals can shape their own experience and are empowered, safe and independent.

It was way back in 2000, when I met Aaron Leventhal at a Netscape/Mozilla developer event, that I first started thinking about accessibility in Mozilla products. If I remember correctly, Aaron was working on a braille reader or similar assistive technologies and he was concerned that the new Mozilla browser, which used a custom UI framework, wasn’t accessible to that assistive technology.

Thanks in big part to Aaron’s advocacy, hacking, and other efforts over the years, accessibility became “table stakes” for Mozilla applications. The browsers we built were for everyone, regardless of operating system or platform, language or script, physical or cognitive ability; and “accessible to all” eventually found its way into the Mozilla Mission.

I’m still just getting my feet wet, but stay tuned to this space for updates on our efforts to ensure that Firefox is the best experience possible for people with disabilities.