This is a photograph of our “Big Tree”. It’s the largest tree in our yard with a diameter of just over 7 feet at chest height.

Big Tree could be a survivor of the late 1800s logging era, left standing because it was in too difficult a location, or had too much of a twist, or was perhaps too small at the time.

Or, it could be an exceptional new growth tree that was able to outgrow its siblings thanks to its location right on the creek. Redwoods are thirsty creatures and the extra water may have given Big Tree an early growth spurt.