I’ve been reflecting a lot on the redwood forest here and how much it means to me to live among these majestic totems. I don’t have the words to share right now, so instead I’m posting another photograph.

This picture is looking up to the crown of one of the medium sized redwoods in our yard. (I could stare up into these trees for hours.) The delicate branches and their almost geometric uniformity are fascinating and beautiful.

This particular tree, like many around us, is probably about 140-150 years old, part of “new” growth that came up after they clear cut so much of the area starting in the 1850s and peaking in the 1880s.