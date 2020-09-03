Local Heroes

Posted on by Asa Dotzler

Over 900 families have lost their homes to the CZU fire, making it one of the most devastating wildfires in California history.

Our house and our small neighborhood were spared thanks to the efforts of the all-volunteer La Honda Fire Brigade (https://www.lahondafire.org/) and the Midpeninsula Open Space District park rangers (https://www.openspace.org/) who got between us and the fire to set up an early control line.

It was the locals who know the area well that put halt to the fire’s eastward spread, protecting Portola Redwoods State park, which surrounds our neighborhood, and the entire west side of the mountain. CAL FIRE did eventually show up to reinforce that control line and we’re thankful for their work, but we’re especially grateful to the LHFB and the Midpen staff who came to our defense while CAL FIRE was focused elsewhere on this and other fires.

